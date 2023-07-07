Tom Sandoval Is BACK Filming Vanderpump Rules -- Meanwhile Ariana Madix Is Joining Dancing With The Stars!

Tom Sandoval is officially back in the Vanderpump Rules orbit.

The reality star was spotted by TMZ photographers on Thursday dropping off flowers for Lisa Vanderpump at the now-closed Pump restaurant in West Hollywood. When he caught up with the videographer on his way out, he revealed he’s finally begun filming on Season 11 of the Bravo series!

When cameras first began rolling last month, the embattled star was busy working on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The Fox series sees a group of celebs push through a series of challenges set by former Special Forces members. Perhaps it was just the kind of tough love Tom needed to whip him back into shape after Scandoval! Either way, it was likely an extremely mentally and physically grueling show to be a part of — meaning getting back to his regularly scheduled drama on VPR should be a cakewalk!

Related: Bravo Reportedly Searching For ‘New Cast Members’ To Join VPR?!

While it’s unclear who he’s filmed with so far, he did confirm he and Tom Schwartz are on good terms and had just seen each other — despite Schwartz seemingly dissing his pal on his reality show side hustle, Stars on Mars.

Unfortunately, the TomTom co-owner didn’t have anything to say about Raquel Leviss. Last we heard, she was in the process of negotiating her return, but was still checked into the mental health facility she’s been receiving treatment at since shortly after she came under fire for the affair. All the musician teased about the new episodes was:

“It’s gonna be interesting, though. No matter what. It always is.”

Meanwhile, Tom’s ex-girlfriend is busy with her own new project upon his return! Ariana Madix announced on Friday morning that she’s joining the next season of Dancing With The Stars! Yes, all the rumors were true! She’ll be hitting the dance floor to shake off all these breakup blues!

Related: Why Schwartz Is ‘Terrified’ To Begin Filming Season 11!

In the exciting reveal on Good Morning America — filmed in Ariana’s new sandwich shop, Something About Her, judge Derek Hough said the crew will be “going mad” for Madix! She then popped out and confirmed her participation in the competition.

Ariana is only the first cast member to be announced, but already it has us wanting to watch. Ch-ch-check it out!

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

So exciting!

In the comments of the IG video above, the 38-year-old expressed:

“i’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one! absolutely thrilled!”

The pair were spotted together on Wednesday in photos obtained by TMZ. They were in the same outfits as in the videos, so it seems like they were together for the shoot. We wonder who Ariana will be matched up with!? Should Daniel Wai be worried?

Sounds like we’re going to get lots more VPR content in the fall!! Which are you more excited to see — Ariana or Tom’s side project?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ariana Madix/Instagram & WWHL/YouTube]