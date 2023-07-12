Tom Sandoval 'Being Pushed Out' Of His Own Bar -- Staff 'Can't Stand Him'!

Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge might be in need of a name change soon…

Employees at Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s co-owned bar are now speaking out about how serious leadership is about kicking the embattled star off the team! Rumors of a change-up in the ownership of the establishment first sparked in June when Jax Taylor claimed he was asked to invest, and it sounds like we’re getting very close to Tom actually being replaced!

On Tuesday, The US Sun revealed Tom is actively “being pushed out” of the business in the the aftermath of Scandoval, which has created a massive divide between the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and all those at the restaurant. According to an anonymous staffer at the bar, Tom supposedly hasn’t been in the place since his affair drama became national news — and it might be because his employees don’t like him!

The frustrated hire dished:

“Sandoval hasn’t been in at all since the scandal. Tom Schwartz is in here all the time and seems to really care, we all love Schwartz. But everyone who works here thinks Sandoval is a total joke. No one here has respect for him. We think it’s embarrassing to be attached to him and everyone would love for him to bow out and not be involved at all.”

Jeez! Even his employees are embarrassed?! Not good! Stressing how strongly the staff “can’t stand him,” per the outlet, the source noted:

“The whole staff talks about him behind his back, no one thinks he’s smart or a good business person and he bailed on the restaurant when things got bad so he’s a coward also.”

Damn!

It’s definitely not a good look to have one of the owners bail amid a time of crisis! Though we can understand why Tom was avoiding the place! Who wants to be around so many haters — especially when he was already getting s**t on by the whole world?! The staffer seemed to understand this, acknowledging:

“I mean, how can you show your face at your business when no one on the staff respects you and the owners don’t want you here?”

Because of this strife, the restaurant’s management is now reportedly exploring options for pushing Sandoval out! The insider spilled:

“The owners are actively looking for ways to push him out. It will happen inevitably.”

Uh oh!

A second insider claimed Greg Morris, who co-owns the place with both Toms, is looking to fill Sandoval’s position with someone else:

“The owners want nothing more than to get Sandoval out of the business. He’s done nothing to contribute and has only hurt everything and everyone. Everything has been chaotic behind the scenes and so unorganized but it’s getting better. Business took a huge dip for a while and it was really slow but it’s picked back up recently. The crowds have been pretty steady lately.”

Interestingly, this inside scoop comes after Sandoval and Schwartz were caught discussing issues with Greg while filming a scene for season 11 of VPR last week. In a photo and video shared on Instagram by fan Channing Glenn, the best friends could be seen sitting at a high top in what looked like a sports bar. They each sipped on a beer while having a seemingly very contentious conversation, during which Sandoval could be heard arguing, per The US Sun:

“Greg f**king stubs his toe and [he] ruins [everything].”

Oof. Both Toms have been butting heads with Greg since season 10 when they all argued over when the bar would be ready to open. Sandoval seemed particularly upset by the chat as he sat with his head down and arms crossed. Take a look HERE.

Hmmm…

Seems like this business drama is going to be a storyline in the new season! And it’s just one of many things the TomTom co-owner will have to worry about and navigate during the new episodes, which will likely also focus on his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. She’s reportedly in talks to return once she checks out of a mental health facility.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix has promised to return but it’s unclear if she’ll film anything with Tom since she has claimed she wants nothing to do with him. The rising star will also be pulling out her dancing shoes in the fall for Dancing With The Stars! Her ex-boyfriend will similarly be testing his skills in the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which he just finished filming. So there’s lots more VPR drama to come. Thoughts?! Do U think Schwartz & Sandy’s would be better off cutting ties with Tom — or should they keep him on? Sound OFF (below)!

