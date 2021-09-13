How Tommy Lee REALLY Feels About Sebastian Stan Playing Him In Pam & Tommy

What’s it like seeing your life replay on screen?

There have been quite a few biopic projects lately that follow people who are still alive — like The Crown or the Monica Lewinksy-produced Impeachment: American Crime Story. Soon enough, we’ll be adding Pam & Tommy to the list. The Hulu miniseries is set to follow the whirlwind romance of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and their leaked honeymoon sex tape.

Related: Fans Choose Sides After Jennifer Aniston’s Super Awkward BBC Interview!

So how does the man himself feel about the upcoming series? While attending the VMAs, the Motley Crüe drummer told Entertainment Tonight:

“I know Sebastian [Stan], he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.”

Sounds like the Seth Rogen-produced production has Tommy’s blessing — in fact, the musician stated he feels “people need to know” what really happened amidst the media firestorm that engulfed their tumultuous relationship. He said:

“The story’s actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t.”

Unfortunately for Lily James, she probably isn’t going to get a similar endorsement from Pamela, even after spending three to five hours in hair and makeup EVERY DAY in order to transform into the iconic bombshell blonde.

An insider previously told UK tabloid The Sun:

“Pamela has no intention of watching this Godawful show, absolutely not. Never. She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.”

Further, the Baywatch alum’s pal Courtney Love came out and condemned the series, writing on Instagram:

“I find this so f**king outrageous. When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la . Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamelas life . Utterly.”

The Hole frontwoman added:

“My heart goes out to Pammy…further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f**k she is.”

Related: Taylor Swift Fans Blast Ellen For Resurfaced ‘Uncomfortable’ Interview

The 54-year-old herself has left social media, so it’s safe to say she won’t be making a similar statement. Back in 2015, she reflected on the painful events — and the difficult legal battle that followed — on Watch What Happens Live. Regarding the sex tape, she shared:

“I’ve never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans. I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, ‘I’m not going to court anymore. I’m not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don’t want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Pamela releases any further statement on the subject when Pam & Tommy hits Hulu. Until then, we hope Tommy is correct that it’s a “beautiful” story and will be told with respect to the subjects’ trauma.

[Image via Steve Finn/Jaime Espinoza/WENN/Avalon]