Dominic West's Wife Recounts Marriage 'Ups And Downs' Weeks After Lily James Speaks On Cheating Scandal!

Catherine FitzGerald is speaking out about her marriage to Dominic West — and yes, she definitely alludes to that ugly incident seven months ago involving Lily James.

As you’ll no doubt recall, FitzGerald’s marriage to West was thrown into the spotlight back in October after the actor was seen kissing James’ neck during a shocking outing the pair took in Italy. As pics of the unfortunate PDA started making their way around the world, the Pursuit of Love co-stars came under great scrutiny — and FitzGerald took to her native Ireland to seek some privacy amid the media firestorm.

After several weeks of controversy, the scandal died down some in time by the end of 2020. But two weeks ago, at the start of May, James was once again asked about West, this time finally speaking out (well, a little bit) and bringing bad memories back to the forefront.

And now, in a new interview with the Irish Independent published on Sunday, FitzGerald is opening up about life with West and their three children. In it, she sounds surprisingly optimistic and encouraged about their future!

For one, the landscape designer was feeling nostalgic enough to talk at length about her past with Dominic. The pair met in Dublin, while she was attending Trinity College, and love blossomed quickly from there, as she explained to the outlet:

“We had a wonderful love affair. I had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square. It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates — it was a lovely summer that year — and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance.”

The duo went their separate ways after college, with Dominic eventually having a baby with girlfriend Polly Astor.

But he and Catherine were meant to be, and in the early 2000s, they reunited, marrying six years after their reconciliation.

Looking back on deciding to settle down and have kids with the actor, FitzGerald opined:

“I sure as hell did it the hard way. By then I was about 32 and I had decided to put everything into my work but falling in love was wonderful. There’s something about having lived a full life before settling down — I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years.”

From there, the mom of three got as close to addressing the Lily James scandal as ever, adding this final sentence to her summation of her time with West:

“It’s had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together.”

So that’s where we’re at now with the whole scandal, then? Just calling it “ups and downs”?

