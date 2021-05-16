Courtney Love Blasts Pam & Tommy Miniseries: 'Shame On Lily James Whoever The F**K She Is'

Courtney Love hates the Pam & Tommy miniseries coming to Hulu!

As you may know, the show plans to cover the famous couple’s release of their infamous stolen sex tape that they shot on their 1995 honeymoon. The internet has been abuzz after some photos of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the stars were released, so much so they’ve even got the attention of Love. On Sunday, the 56-year-old took to Facebook to slam the project as “vile,” writing:

“I find this so f**king outrageous. When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la . Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamelas life . Utterly.”

Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/4ctdKYEm9F — Pam & Tommy on Hulu (@pamandtommy) May 7, 2021

The widow of Kurt Cobain continued:

“Last week I was asked to approve using a rolling stone cover of mine / shot by mark seliger in this piece of s**t . That they had approved . I said ‘ f**k no . ‘ shocked . Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing .”

Courtney then ended the rant with this dig:

“My heart goes out to Pammy…further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f**k she is.”

Ouch!

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have not commented on the show. However, a recent report from The Sun hints that the actress has no interest in it at all. A source told the publication:

“Pamela has no intention of watching this Godawful show, absolutely not. Never. She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.”

Clearly, she has not hopped on TikTok to see the Sebastian hype.

In case you didn’t know, the former couple divorced in 1998 just a year after the sex tape was taken from their home and uploaded online. In 2015, the Baywatch alum previously admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she had “never seen it” and had not earned “one dollar” from it. The pair actually sued and settled with Internet Entertainment Group, who distributed the footage. She told Andy at the time:

“I was seven months pregnant with [my son] Dylan and I was thinking it was affecting the pregnancy, the stress, and I said, I ‘m not going to court anymore.”

We guess not everyone has to be a fan!

[Image via Chris Connor / WENN & Apega/WENN]