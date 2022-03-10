Lily James Seemingly Addresses Dominic West Affair As Wife Has Apparently FULLY Taken Him Back!

Water under the bridge?

It appears that Dominic West’s wife Catherine FitzGerald has officially forgiven him for his apparent love affair with Lily James! Nearly two years ago, the actors made headlines for cozying up together on a flirtatious date in Rome while filming Pursuit of Love.

After the entanglement made headlines, things between Dominic and Catherine looked as bleak as can be — but apparently not anymore! On Wednesday, the long-married couple was spotted enjoying an outing in London.

They were captured taking a stroll through the Jubilee Market in photos you can check out HERE. To stay warm, the 52-year-old actor wore a green beanie, navy pants, and a dark jacket. His wife chose a red and white striped hat with a long navy coat. Things didn’t look all that lovey-dovey, but they were very clearly showing the public that they’ve seemingly gotten their marriage back on track.

Meanwhile, Lily just opened up about the scandal for the first time in months!

While promoting her new series Pam & Tommy last month, the actress revealed to Rolling Stone that she felt connected to her character Pamela Anderson’s story more than ever before — seemingly because of the s**t that hit the fan when photos of her romp hit the internet.

While the Mamma Mia 2 star did not reference the scandal outright, her response seems to perfectly address the situation! She told the outlet about her connection to the role:

“Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in their relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids. It was a lot. It’s a story as old as time.”

Definitely a lot for both women to deal with!

When asked about the controversy back in May, the 32-year-old declined to comment, though she admitted there’s a lot more to the story than fans might think, telling The Guardian:

“Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

As Perezcious readers know, when the photos of Dominic and Lily exploring Rome together were published in October 2020, Catherine and Dominic — who share Dora, 16, Senan, 14, and Francis, 13 — put on a public display of unity by posing for an odd photoshoot for the paparazzi. They held up a sign that read:

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

But it was kinda hard to believe everything was perfectly fine behind-the-scenes considering the actor — who is most famous for his role in The Affair, no joke! — was seen kissing another woman’s neck! And they weren’t even trying to hide it!

It’s hard to know exactly how the married couple managed to salvage their love life, but there have been reports that FitzGerald made her hubby promise never to talk to James again. The peace deal seems to be working so far, and they even managed to get through an awkward Pursuit of Love press tour last year!

In the time since, The Baby Driver alum has also found love, moving on with Queens of the Stone Age star Michael Shuman. She’s even met his parents! So we guess everything works out the way it’s meant to, or something.

Are YOU surprised to see Catherine has forgiven Dominic?!

