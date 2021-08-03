Lily James Spent HOW LONG Each Day In The Makeup Chair Getting Ready To Play Pamela Anderson?!

Lily James — and the makeup team on set — put in some SERIOUS work to prepare for playing the role of the titular Pamela Anderson character in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam and Tommy.

And now, the show — which was originally ordered back in December 2020 — is right on schedule to arrive in early 2022 and give us that much-anticipated first look at the Brit as the iconic Baywatch lead, with fellow star Sebastian Stan playing rocker Tommy Lee!

But before Pam and Tommy ever hits the air, those behind the scenes are raving about James’ performance, as well as how revealing the things she had to go through to get into character to play Pamela! Speaking to Variety about the craziness on set, hair department head for the upcoming limited series, Barry Lee Moe, revealed Lily underwent literally HOURS of preparation every single day before she was ready to go on camera.

He recalled (below):

“[The transformation] took Lily anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming.”

Whoa!!!

Three to five hours EVERY DAY?!

Not only that, but the wigs used for this thing are apparently EPIC! Sebastian s the ionly cast member who elected not to use a wig, instead growing his hair out for a while to make himself resemble the Motley Crüe drummer. But for the rest of ’em — including guest stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, and more — wigs were the way of the world!

Moe explained:

“We ended up using 25 wigs in the end. Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters. Sebastian is the only one who doesn’t wear a wig. We had a keratin treatment done, and we colored it every few weeks.”

Amazing!

Of course, the limited series revolves around the most infamous sex tape in history — including how a disgruntled electrician (played by Rogen) stole it, sold it, and brought it to become the first truly viral video EVER! Neither Anderson nor Lee are involved in producing the series, but something tells us this is going to be quite the thing to watch, regardless.

The show is right on track, according to Moe. He says it’ll “hopefully be coming out in February,” which would be great!

Will U be watching, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on this coming series and all of its participants, down in the comments (below)!

