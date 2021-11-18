The First Trailer For Hulu's Pam & Tommy Just Dropped, And You've Gotta See How It Handles The Famous Sex Tape!

We are really excited about Pam & Tommy! And even more so after watching this trailer!

The limited series is set to premiere on Hulu on February 2, but while that date is still a few months away, we were just granted an early look into the much-anticipated new project! On Wednesday night, the streaming giant released the series’ first teaser clip on YouTube, and it looks AH-Mazing!

With Lily James and Sebastian Stan coming to life in their respective roles as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay, and Taylor Schilling all along for the ride as part of this star-studded cast, we seriously can’t get enough of this early two-minute-long look into the show!

We’ve previously reported on just how detail-oriented the producers have been about getting things just right in re-telling this crazy hard rock couple’s real-life story, and this first clip doesn’t disappoint at all when meeting that expectation!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!

Sex (tapes), drugs, rock and roll… and everything else! We seriously can’t wait for February now! What do U think about it, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]