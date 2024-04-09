Tori Spelling Can't Poop Alone -- And With Dean McDermott Gone, Her Son Has To Sit In The Bathroom With Her!

Well, you can’t accuse Tori Spelling of not sharing everything and baring all on her podcast.

We’ve been covering the latest episode of the 50-year-old television star’s misSPELLING podcast already this week. But this new little tidbit is a TOTAL left turn from talk about Dean McDermott, and divorce, and trying to navigate single life and co-parenting after their split. This time, Tori is talking about poop! Yes, POOP!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star delivered the candid confession late in the ep. when she explained how she hasn’t defecated alone in almost TWO DECADES! She revealed:

“People say, ‘you should be happy with yourself alone.’ I haven’t been alone … Like honestly, I still don’t poop alone.”

She went on:

“I haven’t pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean, then it was kids.”

Um… wow. When Dean was around, he would apparently sit with her and comfort her while she did her business. And now, with him out of the picture, that role has fallen to 7-year-old son Beau (pictured above, inset). The television star explained that Beau talks to momma while she uses the facilities:

“Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I’m pooping.”

Uhh really?? Give Tori credit for at least understanding that there was something unnatural about it. She plainly noted how it seems “codependent” to do that:

“I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? Yes. Cool.”

Yeah…

As you know, Tori and the Chopped Canada host share five children together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and poor pooping partner Beau. The kids have been the focus quite a bit lately regarding Tori and their past RV living situation. And again, Tori definitely lets it all hang out on her podcast! Can’t criticize her for holding back. But this story probably should have been kept in drafts. Just saying!! Thoughts, y’all??

