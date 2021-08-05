Miley Cyrus Offers To Educate DaBaby On LGBTQ+ Issues, Slams 'Cancel Culture'

Please, not another “cancel culture” take…

Being “canceled” has been a nebulous thing from the beginning — plenty of people who have been canceled remain wealthy and successful, if not still popular. The latest “victim” of so-called “cancel culture” is DaBaby, whose homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud music festival has snowballed into a full blown controversy, leading him to be dropped from several other events, including Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival, among others.

The rapper has made several poor attempts at an apology thus far. At the end of his Giving What It’s Supposed To Give music video, he added the message:

“Don’t fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

Considering the freedom to exist as a gay person and the freedom to get on a festival stage and make hateful, misinformed comments about AIDS (which he turned into wordplay for his song) are VASTLY different, this apology didn’t go over so well.

He then released another, complaining about having people he knew “publicly working against” him when what he needed was “education” and “guidance.” He wrote:

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

Enter Miley Cyrus: the singer released her own Instagram statement offering the guidance the 29-year-old is supposedly looking for. She shared:

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness. The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, & connection.”

The pop star continued:

“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

In her caption, she added:

“@DaBaby check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

We appreciate this effort from Miley, although we suspect the effort is misplaced with DaBaby. Once again, this isn’t simply a “cancellation,” it’s the consequences of the artist’s own actions. In fact, according to Billboard, he could have saved his festival gigs by creating a video apology, and he missed the deadline to do so. It wasn’t the internet’s lack of forgiveness that got him dropped, it was his own failure to get on camera and make a decent apology to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Not to mention, this is the guy who brought Tory Lanez out onto the Rolling Loud stage (during the same set!) immediately after Megan Thee Stallion — who was allegedly SHOT by Tory — performed, presumably because he had beef with the Thot S**t vocalist.

We would love to see evidence that DaBaby is truly open to growth and change. What he’s experiencing right now is the justified consequences of his actions. If he really does make an effort at amends, then maybe we’ll change our opinion. Until then, we won’t miss him on a festival stage.

