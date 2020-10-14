Britney Spears Wins Small Victory In Ongoing Conservatorship War Against Dad Jamie!

The tables are finally turning for Britney Spears!

As you likely know, the superstar has been locked in a legal war against her father, Jamie Spears, whom she is actively fighting to have removed from her 12-year conservatorship. While the war is still far from over, the 38-year-old won a small battle on Wednesday: she’ll be able to expand her legal team!

According to reports, Spears’ petition request to beef up her legal counsel was granted at the latest hearing. While the Toxic singer herself wasn’t present in court, her mother, Lynne Spears, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, and her dad — the opposition — were.

The small victory comes after Jamie attempted to prevent his daughter from further lawyer-ing up by filing paperwork arguing against the petition because it would cost too much money — ridiculous, since we’re talking about Britney’s money here in the first place!

Thankfully, Ingham called out Poppa Spears last week, telling the court that Brit’s request to get more lawyers would put her on “a level playing field” with the stage dad. He argued:

“Clearly, James’ objectives are either to filibuster the appointment of a corporate fiduciary indefinitely or to dominate the entire process himself, including the selection of the fiduciary. The only way to assure that Britney’s voice is heard will be for her to have qualified litigation counsel available in order to place her on a level playing field with James.”

Brit previously asked that a law firm named Loeb & Loeb represent her alongside Ingham going forward, noting in court docs that the firm are “best qualified to work with [Sam Ingham] in representing Britney’s interest in this proceeding.”

The judge agreed with her. Docs from Wednesday’s hearing stated:

“The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon reading the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence. The Court overrules the objections.”

Naturally, #FreeBritney supporters are celebrating the development, as Britney now has her own representation of her choosing, something that hasn’t happened in 12 years.

Again, there’s still a long way to go in this case, but it looks like Jamie is finally starting to lose his grip on the situation — not to mention his daughter’s money.

