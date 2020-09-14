Miley Cyrus Details Wild Night Out Pre-Coronavirus That Lead Her To Sobriety & Talks America Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ With Donald Trump

Former child star Miley Cyrus has come a long way over the years!

Now 27-years old, the former Disney Channel superstar appears to be ready to move on to a more mature phase, and it’s all thanks to one wild (pre-coronavirus) night of partying! Oh, and did we mention it also inspired her single Midnight Sky?! How fortuitous!

Related: Divorce ‘F**king Sucked’ For Miley & Liam — And Here’s Why

The pop princess sat down with the Melbourne, Australia-based Fitzy & Wippa morning show on Nova 96.9 FM on Monday, explaining some of her new music and detailing the infamous evening that led to so many recent changes in her life!

Getting real about Midnight Sky‘s key lyric, “it’s been a long night and the mirror’s tellin’ me to go home,” Miley revealed more about where she came up with that line and how she got to where she is today, saying:

“[The lyric] was inspired by one of the last nights I went out before the Corona[virus] craziness and lockdown. I went and performed at the Morrison hotel anniversary with The Doors. I ended up going out that night, and I went to take a picture because there was so many icons, Billy Idol, all these legends. I go to take a picture, and it was on selfie-style. With all this partying, I looked horrible, sweaty and flat, mascara dripping down my face, and I thought well, it’s time to go home!”

From there, the rest is history!

Coronavirus admittedly helped things along, as the world was pretty much shut down that very next week. But credit to Miley for getting clean and sober after such a wild party — and staying so even amid dramatic love life moves like recently parting ways with Australian model and singer Cody Simpson.

BTW, the Wrecking Ball singer’s story on Australian radio (above) tracks perfectly with what she told Jimmy Fallon late last week on The Tonight Show, in the video (below) starting at the 2:07 mark:

She told Fallon at the time:

“I actually got to play the Morrison Hotel anniversary for The Doors, and that was actually the last time I went out before corona. So I wanted to have the best time, and there’s like Linda Ramone, and Billy [Idol] and all the greats, and I was getting to perform, and it was the coolest. And then everything stopped the next week. And what’s kind of cool about Midnight Sky is I was writing from reality. That line, ‘it’s been a long night and the mirror’s telling me to go home,’ it was actually at the end of that night I went to take a picture with everyone because I was with such icons, but it was selfie mode, and I had been sweating and dancing all night. Basically, my phone yelled, ‘get in the car, and go.’ My mullet was flat, my lashes were falling off, and so I wrote it from that reality.”

So goes the music business… gotta tell the same stories over and over again while you’re out on the road promoting new music! LOLz! At least this story is interesting, right?!

Miley on Trump & Biden…

But back on that Australian radio show on Monday, the former Hannah Montana star also spoke passionately about encouraging young Americans to vote in the 2020 election, saying:

“I’m 27 and I know I’ve never experienced an election this important in my life and hopefully not again in my lifetime. I can’t express the importance enough, especially of young people getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their family are voting. It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country. I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, really taking charge and getting mobilized working and advocating tirelessly. It’s kind of rock bottom here right now. I think it’s desperate times, but I think people will really step up.”

We hope so, too!!! What do y’all think about Miley’s wild Midnight Sky story, y’all?! Pretty interesting to see how a song comes together behind the scenes like that… AND how sudden a change like sobriety can come around!

Here’s to many more years of Miley being clean and happy!!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]