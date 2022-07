This is not clickbait. Nor are we exaggerating when we say that our tip to Las Vegas was traumatic. Truly! This after that and the other and yet even more craziness! Watch to find out about all the madness! AND we also got to see Shania Twain‘s new residency at Planet Hollywood. Lots of thoughts! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

And when life gets hard, we take some CBD! There’s no better than My True 10! CLICK HERE to order now at MyTrue10.com