Travis Barker's Son Says His Dad's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian Is TRUE LOVE!

Sooooo how does it feel to get bodied by a 17-year-old, Scott Disick?!

And no, we’re not referring to one of your potential future girlfriends. (Sorry, not sorry! Couldn’t resist taking that jab… and we’re not wrong!!!) Instead, today we’re talking about Travis Barker‘s 17-year-old son Landon, who took to Instagram earlier this week to weigh in on his dad’s new love with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.

Related: Younes Bendjima Is Back, Baby, And He’s Acting Shadier Than Ever Before…

Back on Tuesday, the 45-year-old pro drummer and inked-up bad boy shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off the Poosh founder — you know, just another typical day in the life lately for the Blink-182 rock star:

Love it!

(And we REALLY love that booty! LOLz!)

We weren’t the only ones, either. As you can see (below), it took Landon all of two words (and one doubled-up emoji) to prove to the world that he’s all-in on his dad’s new relationship with the reality TV icon:

Awww!

So sweet!

When you’ve won the kids, you’ve won the battle, right?! Especially teenagers, TBH. They’re supposed to be all moody and judgmental, but if Kourt has ingratiated herself this well into the Barker clan to get the seal of approval from Landon, then things really are starting to get serious for her and Travis!

Count on it!! Also, Kourt, that bathing suit… GIRL…!

Related: Cute Or Not, Is Kourtney Doing TOO MUCH With This High-Energy, Flashy New Relationship?!

Of course, Landon’s comment here really shouldn’t be much of a surprise if you’ve been paying attention to anything related to Travis and Kourtney over the last few months. The two longtime Calabasas-area neighbors turned white-hot right at the beginning of their relationship, and nothing has fizzled out in the months since! Now, Kourt is reportedly in so deep for the ink-covered rock star that her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend is starting to get jealous. So seeing Travis’ kids wholeheartedly take to the Poosh founder on social channels, like what happened here with Landon, can’t exactly feel good for Lord Disick. Honestly, though, there’s probably not much he can do at this point.

Kourt’s hooked, y’all!

So what do U make of Travis and Kourtney’s apparent “true love,” Perezcious readers?! Are you kind of skeptical about it being this good behind the scenes?? Or is there really something to the apparently crazy chemistry between the two forty-something parents looking for a second shot at romance?! Did Landon’s comments here do anything to sway you one way or another??

Sound OFF with your take about all this and more down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram/Landon Barker/Instagram]