How Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship Evolved After His 'Eye Opening' Hospitalization

In sickness and in health. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker experienced that commitment firsthand last week when the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized with a severe case of pancreatitis. Now, a source is opening up about how the couple is adjusting to normal life following the musician’s traumatic trip to the hospital.

On Thursday, an insider close to the couple revealed to E! News that Travis is “feeling much better” now that he is back home. And he isn’t going to quickly forget how good Kourt was to have in a crisis:

“Kourtney took action immediately when he was in pain, and he’s really thankful.”

That’s what a supportive wifey is for! And now he knows he can count on her!

As you can imagine, the incident has left them all a bit shaken up! The source continued:

“It was definitely an eye-opening experience for the whole family, and they are all rallying around Travis.”

The source went on to share that after getting out of the hospital, the 46-year-old took Kourt and two of her children, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, to Malibu so they could “relax and recollect.” But just because he’s laying low a little bit, it doesn’t mean the rock star has any intentions of slowing down his career:

“Travis is already back to work and in the swing of things. He’s trying to take it easy on his body but was eager to get back to work and finish a few projects he’s working on.”

He was already spotted jamming out at a Calabasas studio earlier this week, so we already know that statement couldn’t be more true! Let’s just hope he doesn’t wear himself out!

It’s unclear exactly how Kourtney is doing these days, but the hospitalization definitely frightened her. The confidant shared that she found her hubby’s health scare “really emotional and scary.” So understandable! Thankfully, she was able to be by Trav’s side throughout the medical emergency, and for that, he is “forever grateful.”

As we’ve been following, on June 28, the performer was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A few days later, he reassured fans by explaining exactly what got him into that predicament, detailing in his Instagram Story:

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Yikes! Sounds awful! He went on to reiterate how “much better” he was feeling:

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

As for the Poosh founder, she’s walking away with a renewed sense of gratitude for her health, saying on her IG:

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

Such a traumatic event to go through! We’re so glad everyone is okay and that they can lean on each other to process the health scare and move forward. Thoughts?

