See The Super-Sweet Tattoo Kourtney Kardashian Just Gave Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work'

Travis Barker continues to work his way back to good health following his recent scary bout with pancreatitis, and along the way, his new wife is making sure he feels lots of love — and a little bit of adrenaline from the touch of a tattoo gun!

Kourtney Kardashian has tattooed the drummer in the past, of course. But on Wednesday night, she did it again! And the new tattoo is super sweet and heartwarming. TBH, this is just what Travis needed as a follow-up to the rough time he’s had over the past week! (And Kourt, too!)

In a new snap posted to her IG Stories late on Wednesday night, the Poosh founder showed off some of her handiwork with the tattoo gun, first joking (below):

“Some of my finest work”

Oh really now?!

As you can see from her snap itself (below), the tattoo is super small and super simple — just a “K” inked roughly along side a heart on the Blink-182 rocker’s arm:

Awww!

Love that! Simple though it may be, it’s the thought that counts, right?! So sweet!

In addition to Kourtney literally inking one of her own designs on Travis in the past, the 43-year-old reality TV star is largely responsible for Travis’ “You’re So Cool” ink — which is rumored to be in her handwriting — as well as her name of his heart AND a design of her lips on his arm. This is just how the guy shows his love! And he has plenty of it to give!

Of course, the tattoo this time follows a really tough week for the rock star. We’ve been covering his apparently life-threatening battle with pancreatitis, which was set in motion by a recent endoscopy. After he was released from the hospital and returned home to his family, the 46-year-old spoke about his scary experience, writing this on his IG Stories over the weekend (below):

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

In the aftermath of his ambulance trip to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the rock star and his new bride have laid low. The couple enjoyed a family drive to the beach for the Fourth of July, but beyond that, their lives have been about rest, recovery, and recuperation.

Here’s hoping Travis continues to find his equilibrium once again and can return to his old self ASAP!

