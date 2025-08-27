Jason Kelce Has The SWEETEST Reaction To Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement On New Heights! WATCH!

Jason Kelce couldn’t be happier for these two!

Just one day after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced they’re officially engaged to get married after two years of dating, the brothers dropped a new episode of their New Heights podcast on Wednesday — also the first episode since the pop star’s iconic appearance. And you know they had to address the big news!

To kick off the show, the former Eagles player reacted to the proposal reveal with the sweetest words for his younger sibling and soon-to-be sister-in-law, gushing:

“There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves. We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off so he is not here to address this himself but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard ‘round the world, f**ck yeah!”

Awwww!!!

They’re all so happy!

Right after Tay and Trav posted pics of the special moment to Instagram on Tuesday (above), Jason liked the post while the New Heights account shared a hilarious edit of one of the proposal pics — with an image of Jason shirtless screaming in the background. They teased, “This pretty much sums up everyone’s reaction.” So true! Hah!

So, so many congrats to the happy couple! Can’t wait to (hopefully) hear the Chiefs tight end gush about the proposal himself one day! See Jason share his message for the pair (below):

Reactions!? Let us know (below)!

