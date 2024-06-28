Billy Ray Cyrus Taking THIS Advice From Daughter Noah Amid Nasty Divorce From Firerose!

Billy Ray Cyrus is leaning on daughter Noah amid his nasty divorce.

On Wednesday, the country music star took to Instagram to post a sweet throwback picture of himself with the 24-year-old singer. In the caption, Billy Ray shared with fans that he is taking some good advice from Noah right now. He wrote:

“I’m so proud of this little girl. Noah has grown into an incredible young Lady. Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just ‘Stand Still’”

Those words were in reference to his 2022 duet with Noah called Noah (Stand Still). In the second slide of the post, Billy Ray shared some of the song’s poignant lyrics:

“Stand still, oh / As you get older, it gets harder to change / You might find yourself alonе with just your shame / But it’s not over / It’s all gonna be OK / And whеn times are tough remember what I say. / My grandfather told my father, ‘It don’t get easier, just harder’ / Yes, it will, remember just stand still.”

What does Noah have to say about the sweet words from her dad? She expressed her love for Billy Ray in the comments, writing:

“love my daddy so much”

Clearly, this track resonates with the Hannah Montana alum quite a bit — especially now. As Perezcious readers know, Billy Ray is in the middle of a bitter breakup with his much younger bride Firerose. Ever since the news of their divorce broke this month, the former couple made a lot of accusations about each other — everything from fraud, theft, and infidelity to abuse. Most recently, Firerose accused her estranged husband of “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.” She even claimed he broke up with her less than 24 hours before her double mastectomy. Yikes!! However, Billy Ray denied the allegations. The Achy Breaky Heart artist claimed HE was abused in the relationship — verbally, emotionally, AND physically.

It’s been a mess! So the man needs all the advice and support he can get at this time! Fortunately for Billy Ray, Noah knows a thing or two about a super messy breakup. You know, given her complicated love triangle with her mom, Tish, and new stepdad/ex-boyfriend Dominic Purcell! Reactions, Perecious readers? Let us know!

