Taylor Swift Gets Relationship Advice From Her Hunky Backup Dancers: Source

Taylor Swift has grown incredibly close with several of her backup dancers!

Although her dance troupe for The Eras Tour is mostly women, it’s apparently the six hunky male members — Jan Ravnik, Sam McWilliams, Kameron Saunders, Whyley Yoshimura, Raphael Thomas, and Kevin Scheitzbach — who have made quite the impression on Swifties! A source close to the dancers told Dailymail.com on Friday:

“They cannot go anywhere without being swooned at by adoring fans. They are recognized almost everywhere they go.”

We’ve all most likely seen the videos on TikTok of fans thirsting over many of the guys! LOLz! Not only have the dancers enchanted fans, but they formed a bond with TayTay! According to the outlet, they’ve grown so close to the Evermore singer while on the road that she often confides in them as pals and even asks for advice about her relationship with Travis Kelce! The insider said:

“She relies on them, just as much as they rely on her.”

Wow! Wouldn’t you like to be a fly on the wall to those conversations about her and the Kansas City Chiefs player? Imagine the tea they must get! Of course, it’s not all fun and games. A lengthy tour like this one is extremely tiring and difficult at times:

“They consistently train and are always rehearsing.”

It’s hard work to make sure a three-hour performance is as close to perfect as possible for fans! However, it doesn’t sound like her crew is complaining about the grueling task at all! At the same time, the source noted, her dancers tell their friends they feel like they “got the golden ticket” and are on “an adventure of a lifetime.” When all of her dancers aren’t in rehearsals, they are exploring whichever city they are in at the time, going to the beach, and heading to the best nightclubs at times. Nice!

What makes this whole experience even sweeter? The paycheck, obviously! LOLz! Taylor shells out a ton of money on security for The Eras Tour, so you know her dancers must be generously paid as well! The source claimed:

“They will each walk away with at least $500,000 from their salaries.”

Damn! They’re making bank from this gig!

