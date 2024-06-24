Watch Travis Kelce's ABSOLUTE PANIC When Jason Says 'F**k Kings' On Podcast DAYS Before He & Taylor Swift Meet Prince William!

Haha OMG! The context makes this moment so much funnier!

On last week’s New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce turned beet red for a moment, and then there was a hard cut. So what did big bro Jason Kelce say?? They were talking about Father’s Day traditions around the world, and the notion of honoring “the king” for the day came up. Jason said he wasn’t into that idea:

“I’m out on honoring kings. Because we’re Americans, we don’t do royalty. So f**k kings.”

And Trav absolutely lost it, trying not to laugh and giving the ix-nay signal. Then the podcast cut to Trav with his composure regained, and he gave a measured, diplomatic response:

“Not ‘f**k kings,’ but just not into it.”

And then he immediately shifted the subject back to Jason and Kylie. We had no idea what this was about at the time, but after the events of the weekend it’s actually HILARIOUSLY clear what happened!

Prince William attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour show in London on Friday, along with his kids. It was a special birthday treat for Will, who is apparently a big fan. And what we learned on Saturday was Trav met the Prince, too! Tay posted a pic with all of them together backstage!

So with all the security involved this meeting was probably already planned before they recorded the podcast! Meaning when Jason started in with his “f**k kings” mini-rant, Travis knew full well he was about to meet England’s future monarch just DAYS later! LOLz!

The funniest part? We’re betting not only did Trav know, we suspect Jason knew, too! Think about it — he was also attending that concert. Why wouldn’t his little bro tell him all about the momentous occasion? That would mean the retired Philadelphia Eagles center probably only brought up the subject of royalty in order to make Trav squirm, knowing his response would be scrutinized after the fact! HIGHlarious bit, Jason! LOLz!

And the hard cut? We bet Trav actually factually LOST IT, and they had to take a moment before he was ready to respond in the most careful way. That and they edited out the part where he blasted his big bro for setting him up like that! Just a guess, but totally seems like something the siblings would do, right??

Rewatch the moment for yourself with this new context (below)!

