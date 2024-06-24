Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Party HARD After London Eras Tour Show Together -- Details!

The party didn’t stop after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left Wembley Stadium on Sunday! In fact, it was just beginning!

After surprising fans with a cameo from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on her Eras Tour in London, the lovebirds hit the town to celebrate their victory! And they stayed out until the wee hours of Monday morning because they just had THAT much to celebrate!

According to multiple outlets, the duo hit up hotspot Chiltern Firehouse after Travis came on stage during Tay Tay’s performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. The pop star wore a multi-colored crochet mini dress, chunky yellow heels, and sported a brown bag over her shoulder. Meanwhile, Travis opted for a matching white shirt and pants combo which he styled with white sneakers and a blue bucket hat. See (below):

They look fantastic!

According to multiple outlets, the two partied until 4:00 a.m. with various pals who included Sophie Turner, her BF Peregrine Pearson, and Ellie Goulding.

WOW! After performing a sold out show for three and a half hours, you’d think all Taylor would want to do is relax in peace! But we’re sure she was still riding the high of performing alongside her man on stage — which fans went absolutely WILD for!

