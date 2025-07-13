Travis Kelce Will Melt Your Heart With This ADORABLE Reaction To Fan Who Called Taylor Swift ‘The Best Girlfriend In The World’

Travis Kelce knows how lucky he is!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end melted hearts on Saturday at the 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada. In footage captured by a fan, the 35-year-old can be seen teeing up as one excited onlooker wishes him encouraging words regarding Taylor Swift:

“You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it.”

And the three-time Super Bowl winner gave the BEST response:

“Good point.”

Awww! You can see the footage HERE.

That’s so wholesome! He is a VERY lucky man, after all. It’s good that he knows it! Ha!

Earlier this month, the lovebirds were spotted at a bar in Ohio after he competed in a different golf tournament in Chardon. Football may be his main hustle, but golf sure seems to be a preferred hobby! But everything comes second to the pop superstar!

Thoughts on this cute interaction? Sound off in the comments down below!

