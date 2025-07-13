Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Travis Kelce Will Melt Your Heart With This ADORABLE Reaction To Fan Who Called Taylor Swift ‘The Best Girlfriend In The World’ Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted In... Ohio This Time! Here's Why! Jordon Hudson Made Raunchy Bill Belichick 'Shaft' Comment During Viral Airbnb Stay -- But She's Upset About It Not Staying Private! Saquon Barkley Getting DRAGGED By Fans For Hanging Out With Donald Trump! Travis Kelce Emerges In Las Vegas For Boys Weekend With Justin Timberlake, Brother Jason, & Others! Rory McIlroy Tries To Brush Off Marriage Problems -- But Insiders Say It's BAD! Rory McIlroy Is Building A New Home In London -- And Yes, It's With His Wife Erica! Rory McIlroy Takes Daughter -- But Not Wife -- On Celebratory Trip To Ireland! Rory McIlroy SLAMMED For Snubbing Wife During Masters Speech After Calling Off Shock Divorce! Inside Rory McIlroy 'Subdued' Exchange With Wife During Masters Win -- As His Rumored Ex Pens AWKWARD Message Following Called-Off Divorce Mess! Tiger Woods Is Dating Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife! Unexpected New Couple Explained... Donald Trump Started Rambling About A Golfer's Big Penis During Rally. Yes, Really.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Will Melt Your Heart With This ADORABLE Reaction To Fan Who Called Taylor Swift ‘The Best Girlfriend In The World’

Travis Kelce Will Melt Your Heart With This ADORABLE Reaction To Fan Who Called Taylor Swift ‘The Best Girlfriend In The World’

Travis Kelce knows how lucky he is!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end melted hearts on Saturday at the 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada. In footage captured by a fan, the 35-year-old can be seen teeing up as one excited onlooker wishes him encouraging words regarding Taylor Swift:

“You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it.”

Related: OMG! Chris Hughes Says He Wants To Marry JoJo Siwa!

And the three-time Super Bowl winner gave the BEST response:

“Good point.”

Awww! You can see the footage HERE.

That’s so wholesome! He is a VERY lucky man, after all. It’s good that he knows it! Ha!

Earlier this month, the lovebirds were spotted at a bar in Ohio after he competed in a different golf tournament in Chardon. Football may be his main hustle, but golf sure seems to be a preferred hobby! But everything comes second to the pop superstar!

Thoughts on this cute interaction? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 13, 2025 14:14pm PDT

Share This