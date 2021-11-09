Astroworld Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Boy In Coma & Getting ‘Progressively Worse’ After Being ‘Trampled’ At Travis Scott Concert

A 9-year-old boy is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after being one of many fans injured while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday. The same event that has killed at least eight people so far.

Ezra Blount was attending the concert with his father Treston over the weekend as a bonding experience. Originally from Dallas, where he lives with his mother, the kiddo took the nearly four-hour road trip from Tyler, where his father presumably lives, to get to the event. Little did they know that a fun evening would turn into a nightmare…

According to ABC 13 Houston and the Houston Chronicle, Ezra was watching the concert from a seat on his dad’s shoulders. Sadly, his dad passed out due to the pressure from the crowd while “awaiting Drake’s stage appearance,” per GoFundMe page.

While Treston was unconscious, his son fell from his shoulders and was likely trampled. Horrifyingly, when the dad woke up some time later, Ezra was gone!

The little kid’s grandfather Bernon Blount told ABC 13 Houston that the young boy had been taken to the hospital, explaining:

“He was listed as a John Doe because nobody knew his name and the father was still at the venue in the medical facilities.”

How scary!

The concertgoer remains in Texas Children’s Hospital with some very serious health concerns, including a medically-induced coma. His family told ABC 13 that he has suffered brain swelling which has gotten “progressively worse,” as reported on Monday. All of his organs are also damaged. While speaking to the Chronicle, the family also added how doctors believe the boy went into cardiac arrest.

Several other young people are among the victims of this harrowing tragedy. At this point, Ezra seems to be the youngest injured concertgoer that we know of, though there was an unidentified 10-year-old reported hospitalized over the weekend. It remains unclear if that was Ezra or not.

John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Jacob Jurinek, 21, Franco Patiño, 21, Axel Acosta, 21, Rudy Peña, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, and Danish Baig, 27, have been identified as those who died Friday night after about 50,000 fans pushed closer to the stage while Travis was performing, creating an unsafe environment for people at the venue.

A day after the incident, Travis shared that he was “absolutely devastated” by the casualties and announced days later that he would pay for the funeral costs of those who died, according to Variety on Monday. He’s also pledged to give all concertgoers a refund for the festival.

Many family members are hoping for more than just money to be shelled out. As for Ezra’s grandfather, he is among the group that wants to understand how an event could result in such horror, telling ABC 13 Houston:

“I guess my biggest thing is, how could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events, we expect safety and security. And all the videos I’ve seen, I didn’t see any security. I saw very little security.”

Stressing that police or “someone should have stopped” the chaos, he continued:

“I just think there should be some accountability, cause for my grandson to end up the way he did, something terrible happened. He’s a small, innocent child, he didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve it at all.”

Absolutely no one deserved this, which is exactly why those in charge need to be held accountable so nothing like this can ever happen again. Reflecting on the devastating situation, Bernon added:

“He’s just coming into town to see one of his favorite artists, and to be trampled like that, and really left in the hospital with no one knowing where he was, that’s heartbreaking. As the citizens of Houston, we don’t deserve it, and my grandson certainly didn’t deserve it.”

As mentioned, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Treston in hopes of raising money for Ezra while he remains in the hospital. So far, $12,886 has been raised for the young man. We’ll be thinking of Ezra as he continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

