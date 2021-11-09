Kim Kardashian Addresses Astroworld Festival Tragedy, Defends Travis Scott

Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the horrific Astroworld Festival tragedy.

As we’ve been reporting, eight people died and hundreds more were injured — many severely — during an apparent crowd surge Friday night at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Monday night, Kim — who of course is the older half-sister of Kylie Jenner, Travis’ partner — issued a two-part message of mourning on her official Twitter account, as you can see (below):

So sad.

As you may know, Kim is not the first member of Scott’s inner circle to speak out. The rapper himself released a tearful message on social media over the weekend, and his pregnant partner Kylie did the same, using her message to also defend Scott, who she claims did not realize the need to stop the show as the tragedy was unfolding.

