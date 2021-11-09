Kim Kardashian Addresses Astroworld Festival Tragedy, Defends Travis Scott

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the horrific Astroworld Festival tragedy.

As we’ve been reporting, eight people died and hundreds more were injured — many severely — during an apparent crowd surge Friday night at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Monday night, Kim — who of course is the older half-sister of Kylie Jenner, Travis’ partner — issued a two-part message of mourning on her official Twitter account, as you can see (below):

Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021

We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated. ???????????????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021

As you may know, Kim is not the first member of Scott’s inner circle to speak out. The rapper himself released a tearful message on social media over the weekend, and his pregnant partner Kylie did the same, using her message to also defend Scott, who she claims did not realize the need to stop the show as the tragedy was unfolding.

