Drake Finally Breaks His Silence On Travis Scott's 'Devastating' Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Days after the Astroworld Festival tragedy that claimed eight lives and injured hundreds more, Drake has finally broken his silence.

The rapper, who was brought on stage by Travis Scott at the end of his performance, addressed Instagram followers on Monday night with a solemn statement on the “devastating” night. He shared:

“I’ve spent the past few days truing to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

The IG post comes days after his Sicko Mode collaborator expressed being “absolutely devastated” over the horrific events that unfolded on Friday night. As you already know, an apparent crowd rush led to the deaths of several concertgoers, with so many more injured and rushed to a local Houston hospital.

While TMZ sources claim the Canadian didn’t realize the severity of what was happening down below, he has still been named a defendant, alongside Travis, in lawsuits stemming from the concert. On Monday, we reported on one from attendee Kristian Paredes, who claims Drake’s appearance exacerbated the crowd rush:

“[Drake] came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd, and the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured.”

Travis’ girlfriend Kylie Jenner, as well as her sisters Kim Kardashian and even Kendall Jenner had released their own statements prior to Drake’s. Additionally, Astroworld Festival performer Roddy Rich pledged to donate the earnings from his concert to “families of this incident.”

Think Drake will try to dodge any of the blame? Or will we start to hear those closest to him defend him on social media?

