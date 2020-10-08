Travis Scott Talks Raising Daughter Stormi To Be A ‘Strong’ Black Feminist!

Stormi Webster is the apple of her daddy Travis Scott‘s eye and the proud father of one is adamant about raising her to be one “strong” young lady!

During a recent interview on Apple Music‘s .WAV Radio with host Chase B, the Astroworld rapper opened up about co-parenting his 2-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, where he stressed the importance of creating a solid foundation for the biracial tot that’ll set her up for success as she grows older.

The poignant reflection on fatherhood comes during a time when America is still reckoning with issues on race, gender equality, and political strife. All of this is not lost on the Houston native, who shared:

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity. Now more than ever, they have the vision.”

Travis adds that he wants Stormi to have a “pure vision” of what she’s capable of and the confidence to know that as a woman, she can do “anything a man can do.” Wow, can we get a round of applause for Dad of the Year right here?! It fills our heart with joy to hear this approach to parenting and he’s absolutely right!

Back in August, the rapper previously spoke about raising his kid to be “aware of what’s going on in the world,” explaining to GQ, “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.” Heck, it’s never too early to start. The youth are our best hope for creating the future we’d like to see.

Doubling down on his thoughts about the power of the next generation in the new interview, the 29-year-old also encouraged his fans to do their part by voting in the 2020 election. He explained:

“That’s why we gotta get out and vote, as the youth, and as us being the future to what this world has a hold, we got that power to change all this s**t.”

We second that!

Again, it’s nice to hear these insightful conversations are happening at home, even among privileged celebrity kids! As we recently reported, the KUWTK sent her daughter off to “preschool” with a $12,000 Hermès backpack — but according to this convo (which you can check out in full HERE), she’ll be equipped to tackle this crazy world with designer threads AND a strong sense of self!

Perezcious parents, got anything to share about this? Sound OFF (below) in the comments section!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]