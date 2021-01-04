This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Cool Your Caffeine With Tribe’s CBD Espresso Martini

When you gotta “get up and go,” there’s nothing better than fresh-pressed espresso. But is there a way to enjoy this Italian delicacy later in the day? Of course! Why not try our silky CBD espresso martini?

That’s right; we’ve taken this modern classic and added a dropperful of our high-quality CBD oil. The mix of caffeine, CBD, and alcohol create an amazing body buzz that’s a divine after-dinner treat.

CBD Espresso Martini Recipe

At first glance, it might seem counterintuitive to add CBD to coffee. After all, don’t most people use CBD to calm down? Why the heck would you add this cannabinoid to a cup of java?

We get it: on paper, this combo doesn’t make sense. However, more and more coffee enthusiasts are adding Tribe’s CBD oil to their favorite beverage. What gives?

According to anecdotal reports, the caffeine in coffee may enhance CBD’s ability to improve focus and mood early in the day. Some people also claim a tiny bit of CBD helps reduce the severity of caffeine-related side effects (aka “the jitters”).

We’ll admit, there’s still no scientific data to date examining how CBD interacts with caffeine. All that we could say is that many coffee drinkers are now CBD converts. If you ever try a CBD-infused coffee, be sure to let Tribe CBD know on social media!

Ingredients

1 ½ oz vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

¼ oz simple syrup

1 oz cold espresso

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (natural)

Directions

Pour vodka, coffee liqueur, simple syrup, and espresso into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Add Tribe CBD oil to the top

You’ll notice we specified using “cold espresso” in our ingredients. The reason you don’t want to use hot espresso is simple: it will seriously dilute your drink. Be sure to make your espresso beforehand and place it in the fridge. Alternatively, you could make an easy espresso cold brew overnight.

Of course, you could just buy an espresso-flavored vodka if you want to make a “cheater’s espresso martini.” While you won’t get the full flavors or froth with this simple rendition, it’s an OK option whenever you’re too lazy to make espresso.

Who Needs Espresso When You’ve Got Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots?

Espresso may get the job done, but there are other ways to wipe away morning fatigue. Indeed, did you know Tribe CBD now offers all-natural CBD Energy Shots? Each of these berry-flavored shots has 20 mg of nano-emulsified CBD to help get you moving. For extra energy, we’ve included a touch of caffeine and stimulating herbs like ginseng and guarana to our electrifying blend.

