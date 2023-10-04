Surprise! Scott Disick Pops Out Of The Woodwork With Eye-Catching Kylie Jenner Comment!

You know what? We haven’t heard from Scott Disick in a while!

Heck, we haven’t written about The Lord since way back in freakin’ July! But apparently he’s done laying low because this week, he popped up on Instagram with a very public comment for Kylie Jenner!

This past weekend, Kylie took to IG to post a carousel of snaps from her iconic Paris Fashion Week experience. They are AH-Mazing, of course, but they’re also just high-fashion photos from the City of Light. Nothing too controversial, ya know?!

If you missed it when she posted them, you can see for yourself HERE. Down in the comments a day after the 26-year-old bombshell hit publish, Lord Disick popped up with a VERY telling reaction! He needed just three words to turn heads:

“Real life princess.”

Oh really now?!

He’s not wrong!! Fans loved the Talentless founder coming out of the woodwork to gas up Kylie, and they showed support accordingly underneath Scott’s reaction:

“she really is” “this is everything we love you sooo much Scott” “She know she’s in her era” “awww Scott”

So, surprise!! With Scott’s ex-slash-baby momma Kourtney Kardashian fully focused on her coming baby and her marriage to Travis Barker, the infamous Todd Kraines has been iced out of the KarJenner reality TV realm. Much to the chagrin of Hulu viewers, Scott’s time on The Kardashians isn’t anywhere near what it used to be on KUWTK back in the day.

And yet comments like this prove he’s still cool with Kris Jenner‘s fam — at least on social media. So they can’t get rid of Scott quite yet! …No matter how much Kourt may want to move on! Thoughts??

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/Scott Disick/Instagram/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]