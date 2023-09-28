Khloé Kardashian Ready To KICK OUT Tristan Thompson After He Overstayed Welcome During Home Renovation!

Khloé Kardashian’s patience has run out!

During the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians out on Thursday, the reality star complained that her ex Tristan Thompson is STILL living in her home while his house gets repaired. We all know the sitch: the reality TV star dropped the shocking offer earlier in the year when the basketball player’s roof caved in due to wildly inclement weather, leaving him and his little brother Amari, now 17 and whom he is now responsible for, with nowhere to go.

KoKo, being incredibly selfless, offered them a place in her home. But apparently, there was a strict timeline… and Tristan’s taken advantage of her kindness! In a confessional, the 39-year-old groaned:

“It’s been three weeks that he’ll be [living] at my house. He was supposed to be there two. I’ll give him until a month before I say something.”

Hah!

Part of the reason she seems so determined to get him outta her house is because she wants everyone to stop thinking they’re an item again after his ugly cheating scandal! Kim Kardashian said elsewhere in the episode that her little sis is “so sensitive” when anyone mentions the athlete or implies they’re “together”.

The Good American founder proved this when she added:

“I need people to think I’m single.”

Wait… to THINK she’s single?! Girl, if that’s not the most suspicious wording we’ve ever heard! LOLz!

Looks like we could be seeing a new tiff between these exes if Tristan doesn’t find himself another pad ASAP. Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

