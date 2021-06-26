Tristan Thompson Sends Some Love To Khloé Kardashian Just Days After Their Breakup!

What is Tristan Thompson up to???

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian celebrated hitting 158 million followers on Instagram by posting photos of their daughter True Thompson. What an odd number to choose, but that’s still such an amazing accomplishment! The KUWTK alum captioned the adorable snapshots:

“158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I”

Related: Sydney Chase Shares Cryptic Message After Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Split!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So cute!!!

And of course, the NBA player couldn’t help but congratulate his ex-girlfriend by sharing two red heart emojis in the comments section. Hmm…

It might not seem like a big deal, but it’s interesting how he’s popped up on KoKo’s ‘gram when their breakup is still fresh. While that tends to be his MO, the momma may need a little space after all of the cheating rumors.

As you may know, the former couple recently called it quits yet again because Khloé reportedly wasn’t able to trust the 30-year-old athlete anymore. A source told E! News that the reality star was the one who ended things, explaining:

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust, and the relationship could not be repaired. Khloé really tried, but ultimately felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

Good for you, girl! It was honestly about time, and you deserve so much better. The insider then added:

“They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True but are not romantically together.”

Another source also confirmed the split to ET and explained how Tristan was “acting very single” at a recent birthday party. (*cough cough Tana Mongeau*) The confidant revealed:

“Khloé and Tristan broke up recently. Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening. The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend. Tristan and Khloé will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way.”

So we guess that explains the heart emojis??? No??? Either way, we’re glad to see these two still on amicable terms despite their difficult past.

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram & Tristan Thompson/Instagram]