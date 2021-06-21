Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Break Up Again: REPORT

Well, this is some timing.

It’s being reported by Page Six on Monday that Khloé Kardashian is no longer back on with baby daddy Tristan Thompson — and it actually happened weeks ago! Anyone else getting whiplash? True Thompson‘s momma had only confirmed she and Tristan were an item again in the final part of the KUWTK reunion, which aired yesterday (though it was filmed in April).

Friends of the co-parents spilled the tea on the breakup, with one source telling the outlet:

“They’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

While we’re still talking about timing, it was revealed only hours ago that the pro athlete was spotted on Friday going behind closed doors with three women and later coming out looking “disheveled.” One eyewitness told DailyMail.com:

“We all were talking about how badly we felt for Khloé and how he was going to embarrass her again. This party was definitely one that he could have invited his girlfriend to — lots of couples came.”

So, he wasn’t cheating after all?

But KoKo was seemingly just coming to his defense last night by liking a fan tweet calling out Tana Mongeau for mentioning his attendance at her birthday party this past weekend. In case you missed it, the Twitter user replied to the YouTuber with:

“shut the f**k up. this screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon [sic] make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you’re a bird! don’t speak on True either weird ass hoe”

If Tristan’s actually single again, like we’re meant to believe now, why would Khloé even react? Maybe the “attention-seeking” one is the Boston Celtic, not Tana? Either way, we have to feel for the 36-year-old star. Kris Jenner‘s daughter wouldn’t have taken him back again following his cheating scandals just for them to split up shortly after.

Ugh.

Hopefully there really is “no drama” like the Page Six insider dished. You know, at least for 3-year-old True’s sake. But if Thompson has truly moved on, then maybe the Good American founder can, too.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Did you see this coming after those weekend partying claims went public? Or were you caught off guard given how secure she was with their reconciled relationship? And do you think they’re destined to get back together after all this?

Sound OFF on everything Khloé and Tristan in the comments (below)!

