Sydney Chase Shares Cryptic Message After Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Breakup News!

Instagram model and social media influencer Sydney Chase is reacting some type of way — or, maybe she isn’t?! — to the Tristan Thompson–Khloé Kardashian breakup news!

Of course, KarJenner fans will know Sydney as the woman who allegedly had a fling with Thompson last year, only to re-up that he’d reportedly messaged her earlier this year, too. Now, she is (maybe!) reacting very cryptically to the news we first reported on Monday about the famous couple going their separate ways… again…

On Monday afternoon, as Khloé herself shared her own reaction to the news of the split being made public, Sydney posted these two memes to her Instagram Stories, as you can see (below):

Hmmm… Respectfully, could either of those memes — or both — be about the ongoing situation between Tristan and Khloé?! We think there’s probably a pretty good chance of that! Just saying!

Besides, Sydney is particularly interesting in the Tristan-Khloé realm because the IG influencer so strongly and consistently stuck to her story about the pair allegedly hooking up last year. You’ll recall how back in early May, she publicly slammed the NBA star’s lawyers and said “I will not be called a liar” after Tristan’s team threatened legal action against her over those very same claims.

That response alone doesn’t mean she’s telling the truth, of course, but her defiance in the face of Thompson’s powerful and aggressive legal backing — and her own follow-up decision to hire famed attorney Gloria Allred in response — is certainly eye-opening!

Sydney aside, Khloé’s had a big last 48 hours between the unexpected Tristan news and all of the fallout from the second part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion that aired on Sunday night. It seems like forever ago already now, but it was only just revealed on Sunday — though they’d filmed the segment back in April — that Khloé and Tristan had officially reconciled! And now, days later, here we are…

Oof!

What do U make of Sydney Chase’s cryptic comments here, Perezcious readers?! Think she’s surprised by the Khloé-Tristan split or nah?? Seems to us like she expected it all along… But we want to know what you think! Sound OFF about this with your take down in the comments (below)!

