Tristan Thompson's MONTHS Long Affair & Secret Snapchat Name For Hookups Exposed In New Legal Docs!

Tristan Thompson is finally coming clean… to the court, at least.

No one could really say they were surprised when the basketball player was exposed for cheating again. Though it was obviously a heartbreaker for Khloé Kardashian and their daughter True Thompson, one couldn’t call it unprecedented. But this time his wandering eye led him right into a paternity suit with his mistress Maralee Nichols, who gave birth earlier this month to Tristan’s alleged child.

And “mistress” is in fact the correct term for Maralee, because in new court documents, the NBA star finally admitted their hook up was more than a one time thing.

He’d been trying to admit as little as possible, saying their March hookup, where the child was likely conceived, was the only time. Maralee, on the other hand, said they’d been hooking up for months.

Well, in a filing obtained by DailyMail.com, he recalled meeting her “in late November 2020/early December 2020 at someone’s house.” He described being “very cautious” (clearly, not cautious enough) and stated he “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.”

He is obviously playing fast and loose with his definitions here because of course, they did engage in some type of relationship — though now he swears it was one “based on sex only.”

The filing read:

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021. [Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

Is it just us, or is he subtly mentioning her sleeping around with other athletes to cast doubt upon this whole paternity situation..? Seems a bit skeezy to us. (BTW, he also used the filing to insinuate that Maralee has an STD. Things are getting VERY messy.)

Also, note how much he’s still downplaying the relationship. They saw each other “sporadically.” You know, they weren’t literally having sex for the entire four months, so can you really say they were together at all? LOLz.

Elsewhere, Tristan kept hammering that point by pointing out they never went on “dates”:

“We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship. There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”

Speaking of that infamous Snapchat… the embattled baby daddy was adamant that the non-couple “never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages.” He revealed:

“My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00.’ We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy.”

“Black Jesus”?! Oooooookay, Tristan…

“Protecting our privacy” seems to be a polite way of saying it was the easiest app on which to sneak around. But he used it in his favor to deny those awful screenshots, arguing:

“After a snapchat message, the message is automatically deleted. If either one of us would do something to try and save the message, the other party would be notified. I was never notified that Petitioner saved a message from me. Petitioner never confirmed that I was notified of her retaining messages.”

That’s true, there is a way to determine if Snaps are screen shotted. Well, by the same device anyway — you could always grab another phone and take a photo of the screen… Just sayin’.

The athlete added:

“There is no way to authenticate what username is sending the messages from the pictures of the Snapchat messages provided by Nichols from ‘TT’.”

Finally, the Sacramento Kings team member asserted that they only had sex in March of this year “and at no other time in 2021.” He claimed:

“Petitioner constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality. I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday.”

He really is still trying to make himself look better instead of just being completely honest, isn’t he?

Sheesh. We really feel for any of the kids involved in Tristan’s mess. Whatever the outcome of this child support case is, it’s clearly his own fault that he ended up in this situation in the first place. We’d say we hope he’s learned better now, but knowing him… well, we won’t hold our breath.

