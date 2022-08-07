Tristan Thompson Posts Message About Being ‘Disciplined’ After Welcoming Baby Boy With Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is sharing an inspirational message for everyone.

Shortly after news dropped that he and Khloé Kardashian welcomed a baby boy via a surrogate, the 31-year-old basketball player took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a video all about being the best “disciplined version of you.” In the footage posted by Tristan, TikTok star MoeJoe42 could be heard saying:

“The greatest version of you is not the ‘I can do anything’ version of you. The greatest version of you is the disciplined version of you. The greatest version of you is the version that has parameters. ‘No, I don’t do that. I don’t drink that. I don’t go there with these people. I’m focused. I know what I’m supposed to do and that ain’t it. I have to stay right here.’ It’s the version of you that has parameters.”

The athlete also captioned the clip with a simple

“Preach.”

Hmm…

Tristan probably could have used this message before he cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and subsequently fathered a child with another woman, all while going through with their surrogacy plans! Just saying! The NBA player has not addressed the birth of their son at this time. However, a source shared with Us Weekly on Friday that:

“Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy. Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

It seems like we might be just getting a ton of cryptic quotes about the situation from him in the meantime, folks! Thoughts on his inspirational vid, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the commments (below).

