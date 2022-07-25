Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Both Gone Completely Cryptic With New Statements!

Khloé Kardashian is keeping things… cryptic. And Tristan Thompson is, too! What got into these two over the weekend?!

Of course, they’ve been dealing with a lot lately, so maybe this was just the perfect time for a vibe dump over on Instagram! On Sunday, both the 38-year-old momma and her 31-year-old man put up new messages on their IG Stories detailing… well, we’re not sure what, exactly. Both were purposely cryptic with their statements. But they still managed to say a lot! And it’s all got us super-curious at this point!

Related: Khloé Is ‘So Not Ready’ For True Thompson’s First Day Of School!

Let’s start with Khloé. The Good American founder took to her favorite social media app to deliver two very non-specific messages about thankfulness and gratitude. In her first one, The Kardashians star shared (below):

“Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you desire. If you did, what would there be to look forward to? Be thankful when you don’t know something For it gives you the opportunity to learn. Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement.”

Hmmm… interesting!

And in the second one, she went even further. Khloé added:

“Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes. They will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you’re tired and weary because it means you’ve made a difference. It is easy to be thankful for the good things. A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings.”

Here are Khloé’s posts (below):

Of course, Khloé is no stranger to cryptic commentary on social media, so if it were just her alone doing this on Sunday, we wouldn’t be as surprised. But her ex stepped up with his own public message at nearly the exact same time!! Over on his IG page, the NBA star shared:

“1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life. Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.'”

Look for yourself:

Uh-huh…

Soooo what are we to make of that in light of Tristan’s ongoing bombshell cheating scandal and this most recent revelation about him having fathered another baby with Khloé via surrogate?! Not gonna lie — it’s interesting to watch him talk about responsibility when it’s clear he’s being very irresponsible with this one key aspect of his life. But whatever! Just saying!

Then again, this is not the first time the basketball player has gone cryptic in the last few days. Maybe he’s just in a pensive mood after the surrogacy reveal and all the s**t he’s taking online?!?! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Share your take on this mysterious pair down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]