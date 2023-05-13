The Truth Behind Britney Spears’ Life Post-Conservatorship!

Britney Spears is still getting used to this new chapter in her life.

As you know, the 41-year-old pop sensation’s 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated by a judge in California back in November 2021. Ever since then, she has been adjusting to her newfound freedom. One of her biggest wins in this post-conservatorship world so far has been her collaboration with Elton John on the song Hold Me Closer, which went No. 1 on the charts. She also landed a $15 million book deal.

While she’s no doubt experienced some amazing moments in the nearly two years since the end of her controversial legal arrangement, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been a few bumps in the road for Brit. The legendary singer has dealt with a ton of rumors about her life recently, including speculation about a failed intervention amid concerns about her well-being and mental health or that her marriage with Sam Asghari is on the rocks. An insider in Britney’s inner circle told People things have been “very difficult” and “chaotic” behind the scenes, adding:

“Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse, but they knew it wouldn’t be easy. She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”

Most recently, a report from TMZ came out earlier this week that Britney is constantly consuming caffeine – including products like Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion root tea. Because the Toxic artist is drinking caffeine all the time, the insider claimed she sometimes remains awake for up to three days! Whoa. Britney did address these accusations on Instagram – and didn’t necessarily deny them, saying:

“My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with …. Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!! And green tea is my prized possession !!! Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever …”

It’s been a tough year and a half for the Crossroads actress, to say the least. Despite these challenges, though, a source shared with People on Friday that the most important part in all of this is that Britney is “free” and able to make her own decisions after 13 years of being under her father Jamie Spears’ thumb. The insider said:

“She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes. But some of the amazing things she’s done recently have all been her choice. She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she’s going through, she remains a survivor.”

