Britney Spears Says Caffeine Is Her ‘Prized Possession’ Amid Reports It Makes Her Stay Up For 3 Days!

Britney Spears is hitting back at those caffeine rumors.

Earlier this week, we reported that the singer may have a bit of a Toxic relationship with the stimulant… ICYMI, a source who claimed to have direct knowledge told TMZ on Tuesday that the 41-year-old is pretty much constantly consuming caffeine in various forms, like Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion root tea. The insider shared that because of this, the Criminal singer has been known to stay awake for up to three days on end!

In the report, addiction medicine specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky shared that people with mental illness often seek the high from mass intakes of caffeine, which he noted is not at all good for one’s health. Let’s remember, at the end of the day, caffeine is a drug… we’re just so used to consuming it in everyday products that we forget it can actually be pretty dangerous if abused.

Now, Brit is addressing all these claims. In a lengthy Thursday Instagram post, the mother of two admitted that she does enjoy a bit of brew, as she was apparently forbidden from drinking it “for years” during her conservatorship. She explained:

“My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with …. Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!! And green tea is my prized possession !!!”

Well, she didn’t necessarily deny the claims…

However, what she DID deny was that she binges Red Bull. She shared:

“Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever … I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things”

To us, it sounds like there’s a bit of truth and a bit of fluff to the initial report, now that Britney has spoken out. She clearly does enjoy her fix of caffeine, but the insider may have just gotten her drinks of choice wrong… And as for staying up all night? It sounds like to do so, she’s picked up some hobbies. But we’re sure caffeine likely still plays a role, as she considers it her “prized possession.”

The lengthy caption came alongside a relatable image that read:

“In every relationship there’s the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that’s even possible.”

We think it’s safe to say Brit is a bit of a night owl! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

