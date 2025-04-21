Tyla Gets DRAGGED After Denying Obvious Britney Spears Inspiration For Coachella Outfit!

We love it when a rising new star takes inspiration from a classic celeb outfit! So this… has us scratching our heads a bit.

Tyla performed at Coachella over the weekend, and fans couldn’t help notice her outfit was a clear nod to another sexy pop star: Britney Spears. Take a look!

OK, we mean, you saw it right away, right? It’s the outfit from her iconic 2001 MTV VMAs performance of I’m A Slave 4 U!

So cool that she threw it back to the OG! …right? Apparently not!

When a fansite pointed it out on X (Twitter), Tyla denied she took any inspiration from Britney’s green bra, chains, and bejeweled denim short shorts… and was wearing totally unrelated green bra, chains, and bejeweled denim short shorts. She wrote:

“Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo”

Um… what? Did you double check with whoever designed your outfit? Because there’s a reason we all instantly saw Britney in there. Folks couldn’t understand why she’d deny the inspiration. Some even dragged her for it! One wrote:

“girl you a fraud get out of here”

To which Tyla responded:

“why are you even here, the real fraud is you”

Another user wrote:

“I personally think she is a copycat and too full of herself.”

Tyla shot back:

“Personally I think you should stfu.”

But there were WAY too many folks dragging her — including Britney stans, naturally — for her to keep responding. Many found it disrespectful to the Queen. Here’s just a few:

“Is this a joke? It’s literally the same outfit” “?????????? are u DUMB?” “Maybe not you but SOMEONE was inspired!!” “As a professional pop star you should be ashamed that you saw that outfit and didn’t immediately think of Britney. Give credit where it’s due. You are a lie.” “Britney Did It Better !!” “You’re a one hit wonder who won’t even be relevant within a few years. Britney is a global icon and legend. Know the difference.” “All She Was Trying to Say Is She’s Uncultured & Or Doesn’t Know The Meaning of The Word ‘Inspiration'” “not a girls girl this actually doesn’t surprise me”

Ouch, right??

We wonder if Tyla will have more to say later on. For now it feels like she’s chosen to depart the field of battle and sign the eff off social media.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/MTV/YouTube.]