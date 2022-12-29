9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Officially Confirmed Months After Death

Tyler Sanders’ cause of death has finally been confirmed.

Six months after the actor’s tragic death in his Los Angeles home at just 18 years old, questions are finally being answered. We previously reported back in July the Just Add Magic: Mystery City alum’s death was the result of a drug overdose. At the time, law enforcement reported finding a plastic straw and some sort of white powder in his residence during a welfare check. Now, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has revealed exactly what it was that claimed the young star’s life.

In an autopsy report acquired by TMZ, the use of Fentanyl has been cited as Tyler’s official cause of death, further listing the tragedy as accidental. The report also noted the Fear the Walking Dead actor told his friend in text messages the night before his passing he was using the dangerous drug. Apparently, Tyler did not answer phone calls from the concerned friend after sending the message.

Related: Bob Marley’s Grandson Jo Mersa Dead At 31

He was found unresponsive in his bed alone the following morning, with illicit drugs in his bathroom. The coroner added Tyler had no history of medical problems, but struggled with substance abuse, using drugs such as heroin, cocaine, Xanax, LSD, and mushrooms. So, so sad. Our hearts go out to the talented young actor’s family and friends.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

[Images via Tyler Sanders/Instagram & Amazon Prime/YouTube]