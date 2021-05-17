Navy Pilots Detail 'Unsettling' UFO Encounters On 60 Minutes!

The truth IS out there!

UFO conspiracy theorists (like Ms. Demi Lovato, host of the upcoming Unidentified with Demi Lovato) may feel validated after the last episode of 60 Minutes. The venerated news program entered new territory on Sunday with an episode about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs — the government’s term for a UFO. Speaking with Navy pilots and government officials, the program presented some pretty boggling evidence for the existence of these wild flying objects… even if everything about the “phenomena” is still a mystery.

The most compelling stories came from the pilots who witnessed these strange crafts for themselves. 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whittaker interviewed Cmdr. Dave Fravor and Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who in 2004 were assigned to investigate “multiple anomalous aerial vehicles” while training. Both men were flying F/A-18F aircraft with weapons system officers in the back seat. As they flew, both saw something strange. Fravor recalled:

“We saw this little white Tic-Tac-looking object… and it’s just kind of moving above the whitewater area.”

Dietrich added:

“No predictable movement, no predictable trajectory.”

Fravor descended for a closer look, describing the object as about the same size as his F/A-18F, but with no markings, no wings, and no exhaust plumes. (HUH?!) When he tried to cut off the UAP, it “accelerated so quickly that it seemed to disappear,” only to reappear on the advanced radar of another ship in their training group seconds later — 60 miles away.

Dietrich admitted:

“I felt the vulnerability of not having anything to defend ourselves. And then I felt confused when it disappeared.”

Elsewhere, he asserted:

“It was unidentified. And that’s why it was so unsettling to us. Because we weren’t expecting it. We couldn’t classify it.”

Meanwhile, Former Navy Lt. Ryan Graves claimed his own squadron saw UAPs hovering over restricted airspace southeast of Virginia Beach “every day for a couple of years” beginning in 2014.

The pilot shared:

“I am worried, frankly. … if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue. … But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”

Every day?! WTF?!

In 2020, the Office of Naval Intelligence created the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, formalizing the collection of data and evidence around UAPs for perhaps the first time. Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence for presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, told 60 Minutes:

“What [the Pentagon is] acknowledging is that there are indeed aircraft that are… violating restricted airspace. This has been happening and continues to happen… and we don’t know where they’re from, and we don’t understand the technology.”

Next month, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense, will present an unclassified report on UAPs to Congress — at the request of Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and former Presidential hopeful, Marco Rubio. The senator explained that it’s important to investigate whether other nations like China or Russia have developed such advanced technology… or whether the UAPs are something else entirely. He said:

“I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously. I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in. That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers. … Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t.”

