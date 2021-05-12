ATTN: Demi Lovato! The Most Brow-Raising Alien & UFO Stories We've Heard

Demi Lovato has some homework to do!
On Tuesday, it was announced the pop star will be starring in a limited unscripted series about UFOs titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato.
The upcoming Peacock series, which has been given a four-episode order, will follow the superstar, her skeptical best friend Matthew, and her sister Dallas as they try to help uncover the truth about whether UFOs are real or not.
The trio will work with leading experts, investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover top-secret government reports, and even conduct tests at known UFO hot-spots. Clearly, they have their work cut out for them — so we thought we’d give Demi (and all of you) a hand by compiling some of the craziest, most unbelievable UFO stories from over the years!
Brush up on your UFO history by checking out the best and scariest UFO stories (below)!
Do U think aliens are real, Perezcious readers?
[Image via Demi Lovato/YouTube]
