Vicki Gunvalson 'Ruins' Daughter’s Gender Reveal & Her Son-In-Law Is PISSED!

Vicki Gunvalson is catching some heat from son-in-law Ryan Culberson after she ruined her daughter’s gender reveal! Oh, no!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was so excited about learning the sex of daughter Briana Culberson‘s fourth child that she spoiled the surprise for all to see on social media! On Monday, the reality star posted — and then promptly deleted — a photo of her preggers daughter and hubby shooting pink smoke into the sky alongside their sons Troy, 8, and Owen, 7. (They also share a 9-month-old son Hank, who wasn’t captured in the snapshot.)

You can check out the celebratory moment (below)!

AH-mazing, right?? Well, seeing that pic plastered online was pretty terrible for one very important person. Her son-in-law! On Monday, Ryan took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to call out his mother-in-law for the frustrating mistake. He wrote:

“You ever get really good news and then find out your mother-in-law ruins it? Well, it happened to me today.”

Ryan was clearly annoyed that Vicki had posted the news on her own social media before anyone else got a chance to reveal it in their own way. In the caption, the retired US Marine added anti-climactically:

“Oh, yeah, we’re having a girl.”

He also sarcastically reflected on how “thankful” he is for the Bravolebrity in a post to his IG Story.

And then things took a very threatening turn when he uploaded a cryptic and creepy video (which has already been deleted) saying:

“It ain’t smart to piss off the one that knows everything — and I know everything.”

Damn! What the heck could he be referring to??

The 37-year-old previously described his baby girl as the family’s “grand finale” and her arrival is certainly turning out to be way more dramatic than expected. Not only are the in-laws duking it on online, but let’s not forget that Vicki was reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus last week, according to Dailymail.com. The 59-year-old claims it’s just an “unknown cold.” Makes us sick to think that she was mingling with her pregnant daughter while possibly still being contagious!

In case you missed it, the happy couple, who eloped in Las Vegas in October 2011, only just announced their pregnancy last week. Their baby girl is expected to arrive sometime in March. Two days after Ryan shared a graphic that featured safety pins making up the members of his family with a mini paper clip in the momma’s belly (below), Briana wrote on the duo’s keto IG account:

“We are over the moon excited, as are our children and the rest of our family.”

Hopefully, Vicki keeps her phone locked away for any more upcoming baby celebrations so that she doesn’t create a bigger rift between her and her son-in-law! How would U react if someone spoiled your big news, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

