Some Vogue Staffers Aren't Happy About A 'Nepo Baby' Taking Over For Anna Wintour!

A few staff members at Vogue aren’t too thrilled about working for a nepo baby now!

On Tuesday, it was announced that Chloe Malle is replacing Anna Wintour and taking over as the new head of editorial content for the fashion publication. The 39-year-old journalist has worked for Vogue for over a decade, starting as a social editor in 2011. She then became the editor for Vogue.com two years ago. Now she has the daunting task of succeeding the magazine legend! Those are tough shoes to fill!

The thing about Chloe, however, is that her famous parents may have played a role in her rise through the ranks at Vogue! Who are they? Actress Candice Bergen and late film director Louis Malle! Whoa! Having celebrity parents, no doubt, helped her out in this business! The Run-Through podcast host, who describes herself as a “proud nepo baby,” even acknowledged to The New York Times earlier this week that she had a significant advantage, saying:

“There is no question that I have 100 percent benefited from the privilege I grew up in. It’s delusional to say otherwise. I will say, though, that it has always made me work much harder. It has been a goal for a lot of my life to prove that I’m more than Candice Bergen’s daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills.”

She owns it! That’s good!

Regardless of her parents, Chloe got the stamp of approval from Anna due to her work ethic. The fashion icon said she “has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new.” High praise! Wow!

While Chloe has the green light from Anna, Dailymail.com reported on Thursday that some staffers aren’t happy she is in charge now. One staff member explained that people are tired that someone “more influential” is always going to get the big job at the magazine, no matter how hard they work:

“There’s nothing wrong with Chloe. She is competent and will do a good job but there’s a bit of discontent anyway. She’s a nepo baby, which is not meant as a slam. She can’t help who her parents are. But it gives everyone else the feeling like, why bother? No matter how good you are, you’ll never be part of a famous family. The job will always go to someone who is more influential.”

Oof. The source added:

“I’m not saying she’s not good; she is. But she was born on third base, so let’s not pretend she hit a triple.”

Not everyone at the company feels this way, though! A second staffer claimed most are optimistic about the future of Vogue:

“There’s some prestige to working here, and I think Chloe will keep that going. She’s a nice person, very smart, very businesslike, but also kind. It’ll be interesting to see how things change.”

We’ll see! And it turns out Chloe wasn’t the only candidate for the job! She was up against Nicole Phelps, who runs Vogue Business and Vogue Runway, and Stella Bugbee, the editor of the Styles section for The New York Times. Who else? Another nepo baby — Sara Moonves, the current editor-in-chief of W Magazine!

Her father was the chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation from 2006 until September 2018, when he resigned due to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct! Sara’s stepmom is also Julie Chen, a news anchor and television personality who hosts Big Brother. She also worked at The Talk and The Early Show. Despite Sara arguably being a bigger nepo baby than Chloe, the first staff member feels the latter had the ultimate advantage here:

“That’s just the thing, they’d all have been good, but maybe their moms didn’t win a bunch of Emmy awards.”

Damn. There is no denying that Chloe benefited so much due to who her parents are and the connections they have! But if someone had more of a leg up here, wouldn’t you say that was Sara? We mean, accusations aside, her dad was the head honcho at CBS for years! He’s a huge name in the business! She also already had the editor-in-chief experience! So, no one can say that Sara didn’t have an advantage in the game! And at least Chloe is one nepo baby who recognizes her privilege!

At the end of the day, she has work ahead of her — not only to win the trust of some staffers but to prove she was the best choice to take over Anna! Staffers added:

“She’s going to either be great or the whole thing will be a s**t show. Either way, she’s got some massive shoes to fill.”

That is for sure! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via BAFTA/Vogue/YouTube, MEGA/FayesVision/WENN]