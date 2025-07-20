Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Wendy Williams Spotted Looking ‘Better Than Ever’ Celebrating Her 61st Birthday -- And Had THIS To Say About Guardianship! How Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift During Dad's Heart Surgery -- As Family Takes Big Next Step Amid Their Romance! Kate Beckinsale's Heartbreak Continues -- She Announces Her Mother Has Died After Cancer Battle Super Bowl Winner Bryan Braman Dead At 38 Of 'Rare, Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosed In February Influencer Natália Cavanellas Dies Of 'Serious Complication' While Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery Savannah Chrisley Just Admitted To THIS Plastic Surgery! Taylor Swift Standing By Her Dad's Side As He Recovers From Heart Surgery Woman's Breasts Grow ENORMOUS Within Months Due To Incredibly Rare Condition! Suki Waterhouse Hospitalized For WILD Reason -- But Her Fans Are FREAKING Out About Another 'Diabolical' Detail! Princess Catherine BETRAYING William By Promising King Charles She'll Help Fix Things With Harry: SOURCE Kelly Osbourne Goes OFF On Fans Claiming Dad Ozzy Is ‘Dying’ & Has A Suicide Pact With Sharon! Denise Richards Dodging A Bullet? Aaron Phypers Is Being Sued For Allegedly Selling A Dying Woman Cancer Treatment That Didn't Work!

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Spotted Looking ‘Better Than Ever’ Celebrating Her 61st Birthday -- And Had THIS To Say About Guardianship!

Wendy Williams Spotted Looking ‘Better Than Ever’ Celebrating Her 61st Birthday -- And Had THIS To Say About Her Guardianship!

Wendy Williams didn’t miss the opportunity to look fabulous on her birthday this year!

The former talk show host hit the town to celebrate her 61st birthday on Friday, making her way to Delmonico’s in NYC for dinner. And she apparently seemed “better than ever”!

An eyewitness told Page Six she looked fantastic physically — she had on a little black dress, white fishnet tights, and had a Chanel bag around her arm. But most importantly, she was mobile! Yes, according to the source, the motorized scooter she’s been seen driving around recently was nowhere in sight. Meaning she had the strength to whip around on her own two feet:

“She was walking fine, with a huge Chanel bag.”

That’s so great to hear! You can see photos of her HERE.

Related: How Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift During Dad’s Heart Surgery

As we’ve been following for a while now, Wendy’s well-being took a turn in 2022 when her show was canceled and she was placed in a court-ordered guardianship. In 2024, her guardianship team revealed she’d been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia… Though her family begs to differ. She herself even argued earlier this year she’s not “cognitively impaired” and feels as though she’s stuck “in prison” at the assisted living facility she currently resides at in New York. But according to Page Six’s source, she’s confident her lawyers will get her out soon! The spy dished:

“She was talking about how she’s ready to travel once she gets out. Everyone seemed happy to see her and she looked amazing”

The former television host was apparently with two of her attorneys and her former Wendy Williams Show producers, wife and husband Suzanne Bass and Brendan Higgins. According to the eyewitness, Wendy indulged in salad, seafood, caviar, and filet mignon. And when she was all done, restaurant partner Max Tucci brought her a baked Alaska to serve as a birthday cake:

“She got emotional when she blew out her candles.”

Awww!

Apparently designer Zang Toi was nearby and even popped over to personally wish her a happy 61st.

She kept the festivities going on Saturday night when she was once again spotted dining out in NYC — this time at Rubirosa. According to TMZ, when she exited the restaurant a fan asked if there was any update on the status of her guardianship, and she responded:

“You see me walking, don’t you? Am I walking like I’m free?”

We continue to wish Wendy the best of health. Happy birthday!

[Images via Derrick Salters/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 20, 2025 14:00pm PDT

Share This