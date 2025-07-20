Wendy Williams Spotted Looking ‘Better Than Ever’ Celebrating Her 61st Birthday -- And Had THIS To Say About Guardianship!

Wendy Williams didn’t miss the opportunity to look fabulous on her birthday this year!

The former talk show host hit the town to celebrate her 61st birthday on Friday, making her way to Delmonico’s in NYC for dinner. And she apparently seemed “better than ever”!

An eyewitness told Page Six she looked fantastic physically — she had on a little black dress, white fishnet tights, and had a Chanel bag around her arm. But most importantly, she was mobile! Yes, according to the source, the motorized scooter she’s been seen driving around recently was nowhere in sight. Meaning she had the strength to whip around on her own two feet:

“She was walking fine, with a huge Chanel bag.”

That’s so great to hear! You can see photos of her HERE.

Related: How Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift During Dad’s Heart Surgery

As we’ve been following for a while now, Wendy’s well-being took a turn in 2022 when her show was canceled and she was placed in a court-ordered guardianship. In 2024, her guardianship team revealed she’d been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia… Though her family begs to differ. She herself even argued earlier this year she’s not “cognitively impaired” and feels as though she’s stuck “in prison” at the assisted living facility she currently resides at in New York. But according to Page Six’s source, she’s confident her lawyers will get her out soon! The spy dished:

“She was talking about how she’s ready to travel once she gets out. Everyone seemed happy to see her and she looked amazing”

The former television host was apparently with two of her attorneys and her former Wendy Williams Show producers, wife and husband Suzanne Bass and Brendan Higgins. According to the eyewitness, Wendy indulged in salad, seafood, caviar, and filet mignon. And when she was all done, restaurant partner Max Tucci brought her a baked Alaska to serve as a birthday cake:

“She got emotional when she blew out her candles.”

Awww!

Apparently designer Zang Toi was nearby and even popped over to personally wish her a happy 61st.

She kept the festivities going on Saturday night when she was once again spotted dining out in NYC — this time at Rubirosa. According to TMZ, when she exited the restaurant a fan asked if there was any update on the status of her guardianship, and she responded:

“You see me walking, don’t you? Am I walking like I’m free?”

We continue to wish Wendy the best of health. Happy birthday!

[Images via Derrick Salters/WENN]