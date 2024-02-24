Wendy Williams Speaks Out About Aphasia & Dementia Diagnoses -- Read Her Statement

Wendy Williams is feeling thankful for the support.

In case you missed it, ahead of her Lifetime documentary, the 59-year-old television personality’s team revealed earlier this week that she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia “after undergoing a battery of medical tests” in 2023. At this time, Wendy can do “many things for herself.” The statement added:

“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

Wow. It’s heartbreaking news, considering the former daytime talk show host already has been through so much when it comes to her health over the last few years. In light of the shocking statement, fans have since rallied behind Wendy on social media. And the kind words she’s received these past couple of days, according to Wendy herself, have “touched” her a lot.

On Friday, she broke her silence on her aphasia and dementia diagnoses in an emotional message to Page Six. Wendy said:

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

She went on to thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, saying:

“I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD.”

Although Wendy is grateful for the love, she did mention in the statement that she needs “space and peace” right now:

“I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

We continue to send love and light to Wendy as she goes through this difficult time.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]