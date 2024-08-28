What Matt Damon Thought Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Rekindled Romance -- That Could End Up Haunting Him!

Now that Bennifer has come and gone (again), everyone’s looking at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s relationship differently.

First, before J.Lo finally filed for divorce, sources claimed her inner circle, including her longtime manager Benny Medina, HATED her hubby. Not a great sign! More recently, because they seemingly didn’t have a prenup before tying the knot, Ben’s bestie Matt Damon could get dragged into the messy divorce, which we bet has soured him on Jenny from the Block!

The duo started their production company Artists Equity after the Bennifer wedding, meaning Ben’s stake is now community property in the divorce, according to TMZ. So the singer is entitled to financial interest from their films and could fight Ben for some of his stake in the company! With all that in mind, it got us thinking… If J.Lo’s friends never liked Ben, how did his friends feel about her?? Was everyone seeing the red flags or nah?!

Well, it turns out The Martian star was actually very open about how he felt about the lovebirds when they rekindled things. In 2021, Matt chatted with Extra on the red carpet of his movie Stillwater and he weighed in on the romance, sharing:

“I’m just so happy for him.”

So, not exactly a glowing report or any kind of comment on Jennifer herself. Just that he’s happy for his friend. Hmm. It seemed like such a sweet sentiment at the time, but looking back, was this a little cryptic? Was he purposefully not mentioning the other half of the relationship?? Hmm.

FWIW, the 53-year-old did acknowledge Jennifer a little later on — but he still kept his thoughts vague, adding:

“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

Huh.

By the way, this wasn’t the only time he commented on the relationship. In May of that year, before the romance was confirmed, he appeared on Today where Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb questioned him about the rumored sparks. He coyly teased:

“I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”

But he did gush about them both, saying:

“It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Back then, Matt seemed to like the Hustlers alum, as far as we can tell. So we guess it was only her friends seeing the warning signs before anyone else!

But as Ben’s bestie, we wonder if Matt has a different opinion these days?? We mean, he must if he’s about to get caught in the middle of the divorce, right? And just imagine the horror stories he may have heard from his buddy as the marriage was deteriorating! He’s gotta have all the tea — and he’s clearly Team Ben all the way!

Matt’s been by Ben’s side throughout this whole split, and the pair have been spending a ton of time together both before and after the filing. From what we’ve heard Ben has been totally focused on work. Over the weekend, the father of three even seemed in good spirits as he joined The Instigators star, his wife Luciana Barroso, and their children for dinner in Los Angeles. So Matt’s loyalties haven’t changed! Romances can come and go but this bromance will never change.

Reactions, Perezcious?? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]