Matt Damon Is 'So Happy' For Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez!

Before there was Bennifer, there was the bromance of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The Good Will Hunting duo have been through a lot in their 40-year friendship. There have been highs and lows, tabloid fodder, Jimmy Kimmel bits, Oscars, and… lots of ladies between them. So it only makes sense that Matt would be asked about his BFF’s rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Related: J.Lo Spotted In France Wearing New ‘BEN’ Necklace!

Speaking with Extra at the premiere of his new movie Stillwater, the actor officially weighed in on the Bennifer reunion. He told the outlet:

“I’m just so happy for him.”

The 50-year-old added:

“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

This isn’t the first time the Bourne Identity star has commented on the once-and-future couple — but last time, he claimed ignorance of the relationship. Appearing on Today in May, he told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb:

“I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”

However, he did say:

“It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Well, it’s true, Matt — and as of this past weekend, it’s even Instagram official. After a few months of parading their rekindled romance around, it seems like the pair’s pals have gotten the green light to open up about it. Shortly before the action star gave his blessing, J.Lo’s bestie Leah Remini kicked off the Bennifer IG rollout on her own page.

It sounds like most of the couple’s inner circle have been supportive of the reunion. The Argo director has been getting cozy with Jen’s kids, and her mom has reportedly always been a big fan of his. On the other side of the equation, Ben’s buddy Kevin Smith reminisced about the early days of the pairing from their film Jersey Girl, and even claimed to have invented the nickname “Bennifer” in the first place.

Related: Bennifer Recreated Booty Scene From The Jenny From The Block Music Video!

No word yet on what Casey Affleck feels about the singer re-entering his brother’s life. As you may recall, he was a MAJOR Ana de Armas fan, oddly telling Entertainment Tonight after she and Ben broke it off:

“I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”

Umm… honestly, it sounds like Casey might have had a harder time dealing with that split than Ben did! We hope J.Lo was able to live up to his high expectations, LOLz.

Seriously though, we can’t imagine anyone is unhappy about Bennifer getting back together (besides Alex Rodriguez). And considering Matt and Ben will soon be promoting their new movie, The Last Duel, together, we’re crossing our fingers for more romance AND bromance content coming up!

[Image via Pat Denton/WENN]