The REAL Reason Tish Cyrus Didn’t Invite Daughter Noah To Dominic Purcell Wedding??

The Tish and Noah Cyrus drama continues!

The family feud has been put under the spotlight this week amid reports the matriarch stole her new husband Dominic Purcell from her 24-year-old daughter! Sources have been going back and forth about whether or not the youngest Cyrus was ever really linked to the Prison Break actor — with some saying they were never romantically involved and others insisting they were together for MONTHS! But maybe the truth is somewhere in the middle? That’s what ET‘s latest intel is suggesting, anyway!

On Friday, the outlet heard from a source who claimed the reports about Noah and Dominic aren’t outright false — but have been “exaggerated.” Unfortunately, the insider didn’t elaborate on what was true or not. Huh…

What seems all too clear is the Australian hunk tore a wedge between the mother and daughter. The source explained:

“Noah and Tish haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic.”

Part of this tension stems from Tish’s divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus — a huge change for the family, and especially the July musician. This — like fans had initially speculated — is apparently why the Ponyo alum didn’t snag an invite to her momma’s wedding, the confidant furthered:

“It’s also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced. Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.”

The family rift became obvious last summer when Noah and her brother Braison were posting on social media while most other relatives, including Miley Cyrus, were at Tish and Dom’s wedding. After the fact, sources argued there was “no family drama” surrounding the nuptials. Noah and Braison were just “doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise” and it “didn’t work” for them to attend the wedding. A load of BS, apparently! Heck, it’s got us wondering if there’s some wild feud going on with Braison now…

Meanwhile, Miley, who was the maid of honor, wanted her mother “to be happy” and was trying not to get “involved,” the insider said back then. But another source close to the family told Daily Mail this week that the Flowers vocalist’s tight bond with the momager is one of the big reasons her little sis is so upset with Tish! So it kinda sounds like she’s involved whether she likes it or not.

This is certainly a complicated problem!

