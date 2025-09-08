Estranged Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Spotted Together For The First Time In Nearly A Year!

Could Will and Jada Pinkett Smith be finding their footing in their messy relationship??

As we’re sure you know, the Smiths’ relationship seems to be a never ending emotional rollercoaster. Back in 2023, Jada revealed the shocker she and Will had been separated since 2016! They’d been living separately though there had been no talk of divorce. After her “entanglement” with another man, we can’t say we were shocked. The surprising thing was when she said the infamous Oscars slap saved their marriage! Sounded like maybe his chivalrous (?) act defending her honor really worked?

Despite this, earlier this year the Fresh Prince was spotted cozying up to Spanish singer India Martínez. So fans hoping to see them fully reconcile were a bit disappointed. It’s been a bit… hard to follow, to say the least. But could this be a sign things are getting better between them?

In new pics from Saturday, Will and Jada were spotted in Malibu together. You guys, this is the first time they’ve been seen together in 10 MONTHS! We haven’t seen the parents side-by-side since November 2024. Especially not looking this happy…

The pair were all smiles while going for some grub at Nobu. Jada rocked a nude, strapless dress with a hood and accessorized with some gold jewelry and sunglasses. Will walked along beside her in some khaki pants and a white tee, which he paired with a cap while carrying his wifey’s purse. They reportedly left in a white Lamborghini after having lunch together.

Just the two of them having dinner out? No kids?? Seems like a date night to us! You can see the pics for yourself HERE.

