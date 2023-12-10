Jada Pinkett Smith Almost Wasn’t In Attendance For Will’s Oscars Slap -- Which Saved Their Marriage!

The infamous 2022 Oscars slap was a defining moment in Will Smith’s career — and also in his marriage.

Last month, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she and the King Richard star are “staying together forever” despite their 2016 split, which she opened up about in her highly talked about memoir, Worthy — and she credits the slap!

Related: Nick Cannon BLASTED For ‘Dark Skin VS Light Skin’ Competition!

On Saturday, the 52-year-old told DailyMail.com:

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

OMG!

This is definitely something she’s touched on before, telling Vanity Fair back in October she and Will “did some really deep work together” after the incident. She explained at the time:

“As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’ I was like, ‘I’m riding with you’. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

But what she didn’t share at the time was that she nearly skipped out on the coveted celebration of film! She explained:

“I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did […] That moment of the s**t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are.”

And by the Bad Boys actor’s side is apparently where she saw herself wanting to be!

In retrospect, the best selling author looks back on the slap as a “holy” moment — because it led to where the couple are now:

“I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it.”

Will and Jada clearly make things work in their own way — as they should! More power to ‘em!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via ABC & MEGA/WENN]